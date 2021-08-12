Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Jesus gives all the truth needed to reach Heaven

I hope you're having a great day, and thank you so much for spending a little time today with Gleanings from the Open Bible Baptist Church. I want to bring to your heart this thought, "A Man Who Wanted to Go to Heaven." In John 14:1-6, we read these words, "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." (KJV)