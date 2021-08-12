Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Kershner: Loudoun is finally making real progress on broadband

Loudoun Times.com
 4 days ago

Loudoun is making real progress on connecting its residents to true broadband access. Lack of universal broadband connectivity has negatively impacted Western Loudoun residents and businesses for many, many years. Members of the community and prior Boards have pushed for solutions for a very long time and now, finally, broadband connectivity obstacles are starting to crumble. It is deeply rewarding to see a very bright light at the end of a very long tunnel.

