Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers ways to keep you busy during the summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Upcoming summer events can keep you busy at Waterfront Botanical Gardens. WDRB's Keith Kaiser experiences some of the featured activities. The Waterfront Botanical Gardens was started by Botanica, an umbrella organization for the local gardening community that was started in 1993. The mission was to enlighten, entertain, and educate the community about the botanical world. In 2001, Botanica received a trust established by member Helen Harrigan, a local gardener who want to see a botanical garden and conservatory built in Louisville. Helen's gift became Louisville’s Waterfront Botanical Gardens.