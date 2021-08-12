Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers ways to keep you busy during the summer

By Keith Kaiser
wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Upcoming summer events can keep you busy at Waterfront Botanical Gardens. WDRB's Keith Kaiser experiences some of the featured activities. The Waterfront Botanical Gardens was started by Botanica, an umbrella organization for the local gardening community that was started in 1993. The mission was to enlighten, entertain, and educate the community about the botanical world. In 2001, Botanica received a trust established by member Helen Harrigan, a local gardener who want to see a botanical garden and conservatory built in Louisville. Helen's gift became Louisville’s Waterfront Botanical Gardens.

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#Gardening#The Waterfront#Avish#Wdrb Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

CDC action heats up debate over vaccine boosters

The debate over COVID vaccine boosters is intensifying after federal health authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised people last week. Health experts said the decision made sense, but the move is likely to spur more confusion than clarity about the need for a booster dose. The...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 1

Community Policy