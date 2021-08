In Turkey, the increasingly xenophobic mood first erupted in a mob attack on Syrian refugees. In Ankara, several hundred Turkish citizens stormed the districts of Battalgazi and Önder, where many Syrians live, in the central district of Altindag on Wednesday evening. The majority of young Turks attacked shops and houses which they believed belonged to Syrians. Videos circulated on social media showing how the attackers threw objects in the street, furniture and also provisions from a store, and set it on fire. At least one car was also set on fire.