Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cloud firm Talkdesk’s valuation jumps to $10 billion after fresh funding

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Cloud services firm Talkdesk Inc said on Thursday it raised $230 million in fresh funding, pushing its valuation to more than $10 billion, at a time of greater demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) to support remote work. The company also named Sydney Carey as its first chief financial officer,...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Public Cloud#Ipo#Reuters#Talkdesk Inc#Saas#Sumo Logic#South American#Mercadolibre#Trivago#Zoom Communications Inc#Ti Platform Management#Alpha Square Group#Amity Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsInvestmentNews

Sales fintech Seismic pushes valuation to $3 billion

Sales and marketing software developer Seismic raised $170 million in fresh funding that pushes the fintech’s valuation to $3 billion, the company announced Monday. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s capital to $270 million raised to date, was announced alongside its acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed developer of online sales coaching. Seismic touts its services as an enterprise “sales enablement” platform that leverages artificial intelligence and personalized content to create more productive interactions between an adviser and their clients, said Bill Finnegan, managing director of financial services marketing at Seismic.
Industrywhtc.com

Oatly forecasts annual revenue ahead of estimates as vegan milk demand soars

(Reuters) – Oatly Group forecast full-year revenue ahead of analysts’ estimates on Monday, helped by solid demand for vegan milk alternatives from increasingly health-conscious consumers. Shares of the Malmö, Sweden-based company were up 1.9% in premarket trade, though they are largely flat from the May initial public offering price. Founded...
Businessfinextra.com

Argentina's Ualá hits $2.45bn valuation on funding round

Fintech outfit Ualá has raised $350 million at a $2.45 billion valuation in the largest private investment round ever for an Argentine company. The Series D was co-led by Chinese behemoth Tencent and the SoftBank Innovation Fund, with participation from Goldman Sachs, Soros Found Management, Ribbit, Greyhound and Monashees. Launched...
Marketspulse2.com

TaxBit: $130 Million Funding And $1.33 Billion Valuation

TaxBit announced recently it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. These are the details. TaxBit — a leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy — announced recently that it raised a $130 million Series B round of funding at a $1.33 billion valuation. This round of funding was led by IVP and Insight Partners with additional participation including Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. In connection with the funding, Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP, has joined TaxBit’s Board of Directors.
BusinessNBC Chicago

Activist Fund Starboard Helps Data Center Firm Cyxtera Close Its Valuation Gap Via SPAC Merger

Company: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Business: Cyxtera is a global leader in the data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. It provides data center, colocation, enterprise application cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and analytics solutions to government, enterprises, and service providers. It offers Cyxtera Portal, enabling customers to monitor, manage, and control their digital infrastructure from a single, dedicated platform; colocation services; data center services; Cyxtera Extensible Data Center platform, a platform that transforms IT infrastructure design, configuration, and deployment. The company also provides AppGate SDP, a network security platform to secure any application; and AppGate Insight, which provides cloud and network architects visibility into all of the network traffic. In addition, it offers threat analytics, safe browsing, and detect monitoring services.
Businesswhtc.com

Vodafone Idea posts lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Saturday reported its lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years and a wider than expected loss, as it continued to lose subscribers to rivals due to intensifying competition. The company, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and India’s Idea...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Fintech firm Chime raises $750 million, scores $25 billion valuation

Chime Financial, a banking app company, has raised $750 million in a new funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities. The round, which drew support from the likes of SoftBank, Tiger Global and General Atlantic, among others, values the company at $25 billion, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
SoftwarePosted by
Axios

Carta raises $500 million at $7.4 billion valuation

Carta, a San Francisco-based cap table management software company, raised $500 million in Series G funding at a $7.4 billion valuation led by Silver Lake. Why it matters: Carta says it used its own private stock exchange a few months ago to figure out its new valuation, then picked investors it felt would be the best fit.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion. Chime's latest fundraise is likely to be a precursor to its stock market listing in the United...
Marketsaithority.com

Talkdesk Valuation Triples to More Than $10 Billion, Appoints First Chief Financial Officer

Series D funding and appointment of new chief financial officer ignite company’s next stage of growth in addressing the worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions. $230 million raised in recent funding pushes valuation beyond $10 billion, placing Talkdesk among the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS or enterprise software space. In total, Talkdesk has now raised $498 million.
Stocksaccountingtoday.com

Crypto software firm’s value tops $1.3B with new funding

TaxBit Inc., a maker of cryptocurrency tax and accounting software, raised fresh funding that pushed its valuation to more than $1.3 billion. The company raised $130 million in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners. Tiger Global Management, Paradigm and 9Yards were also among the investors, TaxBit said in a statement Thursday.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Customer Experience Leader Talkdesk’s Valuation Triples to More Than $10 Billion

Series D funding and appointment of new chief financial officer ignite company’s next stage of growth in addressing the worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions. $230 million raised in recent funding pushes valuation beyond $10 billion, placing Talkdesk among the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS or enterprise software space. In total, Talkdesk has now raised $498 million.
BusinessZDNet

Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion NSA cloud contract win

Years of back-and-forth between AWS and Microsoft over who would be the ultimate winner of the $10 billion, 10-year JEDI cloud contract resulted in Microsoft losing the deal it initially won. It's hard not to see Microsoft's recent protest of AWS's win of a $10 billion cloud contract with the National Security Agency (NSA) as retaliation. In any case, the latest war of the government cloud contracts is on.
MarketsWebProNews

Reddit Hits $10 Billion Valuation

Reddit has secured another round of funding, bringing the social media company’s valuation to $10 billion. Reddit has been the darling of the social media industry, posting impressive growth, especially compared to its larger rivals. The company has been moving toward an IPO, hiring Drew Vollero as its first CFO in an effort reach that goal.
Marketsetftrends.com

Hartford Funds Launches Firm’s First ESG-Focused ETF

Hartford Funds announced the launch of its first ESG-focused exchange traded fund, HEET, yesterday. The fund will seek to achieve a better ESG profile compared to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index. HEET will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd. Ashley Lester, PhD, Head of Systematic Investments at Schroders, has been tapped to manage the new ETF.

Comments / 0

Community Policy