Injuries Hounded Liverpool Last Season. How Good Can It Be At Full Strength?

When Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2019-20, it fielded only three center-back combinations in its starting eleven over the entire season. Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best central defenders to have ever played in the Premier League, played each and every minute of Liverpool’s 38 matches, partnered with either Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren or Joël Matip. It was a formidable central defense that formed the backbone of a team that conceded the fifth-fewest expected goals and the fewest actual goals en route to amassing an astounding 99 points. Liverpool’s title campaign was one of the most dominant in the history of English soccer — and it owed a lot of that dominance to its central defense.