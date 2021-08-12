Cancel
Liverpool, NY

Injuries Hounded Liverpool Last Season. How Good Can It Be At Full Strength?

By Terrence Doyle
FiveThirtyEight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2019-20, it fielded only three center-back combinations in its starting eleven over the entire season. Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best central defenders to have ever played in the Premier League, played each and every minute of Liverpool’s 38 matches, partnered with either Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren or Joël Matip. It was a formidable central defense that formed the backbone of a team that conceded the fifth-fewest expected goals and the fewest actual goals en route to amassing an astounding 99 points. Liverpool’s title campaign was one of the most dominant in the history of English soccer — and it owed a lot of that dominance to its central defense.

Related
Premier LeaguetheScore

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Norwich, United Kingdom, Aug 14, 2021 (AFP) - Virgil van Dijk made a winning return from injury as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at Norwich to open their Premier League season on Saturday. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Jurgen Klopp's men as they...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Andy Robertson injury concern for Liverpool

Liverpool suffered an injury scare less than a week before the start of the Premier League season after Andy Robertson hobbled off in the friendly draw against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield. The Scotland left-back, who started every league match last season, had to be helped off the pitch by two...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Relying on injury comebacks and a frontline that struggled last season, AFCON on the horizon and Andy Robertson injured... are Liverpool in danger of getting left behind with just ONE summer signing and Man City, United and Chelsea all strengthening?

The transfer window is a game of opinions as much as it is a process of teams strengthening their ranks. No two views from football fans will be the same. Ask any individual and they will tell you a variety of contrasting answers: their team has either signed too few players, or too many average arrivals when quality over quantity is needed, or perhaps the wrong players entirely.
Premier LeagueBBC

Where will Liverpool finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...
Premier Leaguerealsport101.com

How injury burdened Liverpool could be rated in FIFA 22

EA set to hand the Reds multiple significant downgrades. Liverpool's injury burdened season made for a disappointing overall campaign, which could have a significant impact on the Red's FIFA 22 ratings. So, check out what we think the world-class group of players will be rated in EA's next title. Latest...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Liverpool season preview: Reds aim to win back Premier League crown after season of injury crises

Last seasonLiverpool started like a steam train, but ran into injury obstacles across winter, losing all their senior centre-backs and a succession of goalkeeper and midfield names, too. A record-breaking home run in a negative sense saw them drop out of the title race and even the top six for a time, before a very strong end to the campaign saw them go 10 unbeaten, secure third place and a Champions League spot with it. Electrifying when on form, but stagnant and struggling mid-season; it was a bizarre year at Anfield which saw seven goalkeepers named in matchday squads and...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side make fast start to Premier League campaign

Liverpool made a fast start to their Premier League campaign, racing out of the blocks with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Norwich. It had been a good weekend for the newly-promoted sides with wins for Brentford and Watford, but Norwich could not make it a clean sweep as Jurgen Klopp's side, who handed the returning Virgil van Dijk his first competitive start in 10 months, clicked into gear.

