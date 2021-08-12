FORECAST | Tracking more scattered storms again today

Another day locked into this tropical weather pattern means we're tracking more heat, more humidity and more scattered storms across Northeast Ohio.

You can track the weather conditions with our interactive radar HERE .

“We’re still in a very unstable situation,” 3News meteorologist Hollie Strano says.

Strano says she's expecting the best chances for strong-to-severe storms later in the day.

“It’s going to be more showers and storms as we get into the afternoon and evening, especially.”

We're expecting more stormy conditions again on Friday before cooler, calmer conditions return to the region by the weekend.

THURSDAY FORECAST

- Partly cloudy skies with pockets of storms, especially in the afternoon.

- Highs near 90.

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely. Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Clearing. Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Continued comfortable. Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 80s.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get more weather from the 3News Weather team of Betsy Kling (@betsykling), Hollie Strano (@holliesmiles), Matt Wintz (@WintzWeather), and Matt Standridge (@StandridgeWX).

►MORE WEATHER | Get the latest weather headlines, video, photos & more

► FACEBOOK & TWITTER | Follow the weather on Facebook and Twitter

► ENVIRONMENT NEWS | Find out more about the world around us

► EARTH & SPACE NEWS | Learn more about our planet and outer space

► WEATHER FEATURES | Read our weather guides, storm reports & more

MORE WEATHER-RELATED HEADLINES: