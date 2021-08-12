Cancel
Environment

FORECAST | Tracking more scattered storms again today

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K52dd_0bPOznpl00

Another day locked into this tropical weather pattern means we're tracking more heat, more humidity and more scattered storms across Northeast Ohio.

You can track the weather conditions with our interactive radar HERE .

“We’re still in a very unstable situation,” 3News meteorologist Hollie Strano says.

Strano says she's expecting the best chances for strong-to-severe storms later in the day.

“It’s going to be more showers and storms as we get into the afternoon and evening, especially.”

We're expecting more stormy conditions again on Friday before cooler, calmer conditions return to the region by the weekend.

THURSDAY FORECAST

- Partly cloudy skies with pockets of storms, especially in the afternoon.

- Highs near 90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5bRS_0bPOznpl00

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely. Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Clearing. Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Continued comfortable. Upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 80s.

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

#Earth#Interstellar Space#Thunderstorms#Facebook Twitter
