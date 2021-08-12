Cancel
Public Health

Colds and other common respiratory diseases might surge as kids return to school

By Jennifer Welsh
Science News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. schools resume in-person learning this fall, parents and administrators may have to deal with more outbreaks of colds and other seasonal respiratory illnesses than usual. If so, these outbreaks aren’t likely to be especially dangerous for school-age children, but could be problematic for traditionally more vulnerable younger siblings or elderly relatives, experts say. And because the symptoms of these illnesses often mirror those of COVID-19, it could make having kids back in the classroom — and keeping them there — that much more challenging.

www.sciencenews.org

