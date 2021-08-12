Cancel
NFL

Giants sign DT Willie Henry, waive LB Cale Garrett

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants continued their roster shuffling on Wednesday night with a series of transactions.

They kicked things off with the addition of defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and the release of both defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh and wide receiver Derrick Dillon (injury settlement), but that was just the start.

Shortly after making those announcements, the Giants also announced that they had signed defensive tackle Willie Henry and waived linebacker Cale Garrett.

Henry, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2016 NFL draft. After three seasons in Baltimore, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 after missing the 2019 season. He was released in December of that year and promptly signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Henry signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in May of this year but was released in late July.

In 18 career games (three starts), Henry has recorded 36 tackles (seven for a loss), 12 QB hits, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed.

