Putting Advanced Drone Technology into the Hands of Teens

STAMFORD, CT – While most primary school students have been enjoying a relaxing summer break, a group of 50 incoming high school freshman in Stamford have already started working towards a technology-focused college degree through the Beyond Limits Summer Scholars Program, a component of the Early College Studies Program at Stamford High School (ECS@SHS) that teaches students essential science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills for future career success. Aquiline Drones (AD), a national-leading, Connecticut-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and cloud solutions provider for commercial drone missions, will host a session of the Scholars Program on Thurs., Aug. 19 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Mill River Park in Stamford with live drone demonstrations and presentations from engineers and pilots.