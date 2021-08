Understand your Customer. Customers today expect a seamless digital experience when making informed business decisions. Therefore, a deep understanding of your customer base and their buying habits is important. Moreover, if possible, you should also understand your competition as much as is practical. In general, companies must establish a digital culture of innovation and growth to meet growing customer demands. This will enable you to improve the overall user experience and boost customer retention by establishing a more significant presence in the digital market. For example, I have worked and partnered with advertising and marketing agencies to better understand my customer base and come up with unique ways of reaching them digitally.