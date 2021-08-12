Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How The House Got Stuck At 435 Seats

By Geoffrey Skelley
FiveThirtyEight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApportionment, or the process of determining the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, happens like clockwork at this point. Every 10 years, the Census Bureau counts how many people each state has and then uses that number to calculate how many representatives each state gets out of the 435 seats.1 In April, for instance, we learned from the reapportionment process that California would lose a seat for the very first time while Texas would gain two.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Voting Rights#Population Size#House#Congress#Politics Podcast#Americans#The Census Bureau#Southern#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Brazil
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

What If The House Of Representatives Had More Than 435 Seats?

The number of voting members in the U.S. House of Representatives has been stuck at 435 for more than 100 years1 even though the country’s population has more than tripled in that time. This has created the perfect recipe for unequal representation: Every decade, these 435 seats in the House must be reapportioned to adjust for population changes, even though more seats aren’t added. This means representatives in some states like Delaware end up representing way more people than in other states like Montana.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Lauren Boebert Faces Major Backlash After Tweeting ‘Taliban Are the Only People Building Back Better’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was met with immediate backlash after tweeting Monday that “the Taliban are the only people building back better.”. Taliban forces took control of several major cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, over the weekend after the withdrawal of the U.S. military. The quick fall of the government in Afghanistan has alarmed translators who assisted the U.S., female politicians, and others who have been scrambling to get out of the country for fear of their safety.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
Congress & Courtstimesexaminer.com

Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush Trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol Sergeant at Arms Crush trample the First Amendment by Arresting Peaceful Pro-Life Advocates on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol. This after Congresswoman Bush was allowed to camp out and protest on the steps for days calling for a moratorium on evictions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night, and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): His brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent, own what you did, tell people what you...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deadline

CNN Slams Ted Cruz For “Misleading” Tweet About Kabul Correspondent Clarissa Ward

Both CNN and its chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward are calling out Sen. Ted Cruz for spreading what they say is a misleading and inaccurate Twitter meme showing Ward in what the conservative senator calls a burka. Cruz today retweeted a post from right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec depicting Ward with and without a head-covering. Cruz added the comment, “Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)” Ward responded by noting, “This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy