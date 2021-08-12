Cancel
Council approves sewer, paving at Jimmy Gill Park

By J.R. Tidwell jr@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 4 days ago
Two necessary items needed for the eventual opening of the new Jimmy Gill Park on Hine Street were approved by the Athens City Council during Monday's meeting.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said the original idea to provide sewer service to the park was to use a small septic tank until another measure could be worked out. However, he said that idea did not get approved, so the City will have to run a sewer line from Toyota Boshoku AKI to the new park.

“The good news is this falls under (CARES Act) money,” Marks said. “Our people will do the work; we just need to get the funds approved for the material.”

The measure was approved unanimously, with costs not to exceed $20,000. Council member Harold Wales asked if the park was “about ready to move in to,” and Marks said no, as the sewer issue had pushed back the project.

The Council also unanimously approved a resolution to authorize Grayson Carter & Son to pave the parking lot for the park at a cost of $49,725. This money will come from funds set aside by the City for the park project.

Council member Frank Travis, who was not yet present at the meeting when Wales voiced his question, asked Marks if the project was still on schedule to open by Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Marks responded “no,” saying that once the sewer and paving projects are done, things will move “pretty fast” as far as the park opening.

“I hope we are ready to move into the park in maybe the next 60 days ... around Oct. 1,” Marks said.

The original Jimmy Gill Park, named after late councilman Jimmy Gill, was moved from West Sanderfer Road to make way for Toyota Boshoku's manufacturing plant. The City of Athens appropriated $600,000 for a larger, improved park in a different location, and Toyota Boshoku donated $300,000 to the project.

The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
