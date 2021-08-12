Grace Janette Stoebner Labaj. age 84, formally of Buckholts, died recently.

Grace Janette Stoebner Labaj was born in Buckholts, Texas on July 16, 1937, the daughter of Sidonia Babovec Stoebner and John Paul Stoebner. After graduating from Buckholts High School in 1955, she entered Scott & White Hospital School of Nursing in Temple, TX and completed her studies in September 1958 with a nursing diploma. During the following two years, she was a staff nurse at Scott & White Hospital and attended Temple College and Mary Hardin Baylor. In September 1960, she entered Texas Christian University and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in August 1961. On August 10, 1963, she married Edwin Labaj at the Temple Brethren Church where they then lived in Temple, TX, where she was an instructor at Scott & White Hospital School of Nursing. She had two daughters while teaching and then became a nursing instructor at University of Mary Hardin Baylor (UMHB) in 1970. She entered graduate school in June 1971 at the University of Texas School of Nursing with a Master of Science in Nursing received in December 1972. She completed her Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1987. Dr. Labaj was appointed Associate Dean of the School of Nursing in 1994 and Dean in February 2001 until her retirement in 2003.