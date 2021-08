By Omar Mohammed TOKYO (Reuters) - American Ryan Crouser took the men's shot put gold medal on Thursday, breaking his own Olympic record in the final, while Jamaica's Hansle Parchment shocked the world champion to win the 110 metres hurdles and Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won the triple jump. Crouser was at his imperious best as he retained his title in one of the morning session's three gold-medal events at the Olympic stadium, breaking his own record three times in the final -- only the third person to ever achieve the feat.