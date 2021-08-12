Cancel
What If The House Of Representatives Had More Than 435 Seats?

By Ryan Best
FiveThirtyEight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of voting members in the U.S. House of Representatives has been stuck at 435 for more than 100 years1 even though the country’s population has more than tripled in that time. This has created the perfect recipe for unequal representation: Every decade, these 435 seats in the House must be reapportioned to adjust for population changes, even though more seats aren’t added. This means representatives in some states like Delaware end up representing way more people than in other states like Montana.

