Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How Can I Help My Kids Adjust to a New School?

By Matthew Dicks, Katie Holbrook, Cassy Sarnell, Amy Scott
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Do you have...

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#High School#Schooling#Middle Schools#Care And Feeding#Slate#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
EducationSanta Monica Daily Press

I’m afraid of sending my Kids back to school in person

As parents, we can’t wait for our kids to go back to school. Due to the lockdown, many parents might feel like they’ve had much more responsibilities now, having to take care of children at home 24/7. For a parent who may also be working from home, can become frustrated for having to ensure the kids have proper internet connection to their online class, and that they are paying attention in school. The parents need a break. In the lockdown, kids miss their friends and also want to go back to school to socialize and play. We all want to return to a normal way of life, which was before COVID.
familyeducation.com

How Parents Can Support Kids Starting High School This Fall

Starting high school is an exciting time in your child’s life. The transition from middle school to the big campus involves new teachers, new friends, and an abundance of new school activities, including clubs, electives, sports teams, and musical organizations. A child’s high school career can significantly impact their future....
KidsKDVR.com

How should I talk to my kids about wearing masks in school?

Many school districts are giving families a choice about students wearing masks to school, and that means there will be a variety of answers. Kim Posey talked to a psychologist to find out what conversations you should have with your children before they return to the classroom.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Back to school: How your kids can stay safe during the new COVID-19 surge

The school health forecast looks gloomy for the coming months. Doctors are predicting a growing pandemic of the unvaccinated, including young children ineligible for vaccines, fueled by the Delta variant of COVID-19. Parents are grappling with dreadful options, especially now that masks will be optional for students in schools throughout the state. Do they send their children back to school ...
KidsTODAY.com

My Kid is Starting School and I Should be Sad, Not Scared

I’ve always known I would be an emotional mess on my child’s first day of school. I used to joke that I shouldn’t even be allowed at drop-off that day because my emotional display will be too embarrassing. While in reality I know internally I’ll feel like the embarrassing mom, outwardly I will handle myself appropriately. Until I get back into my car and out of his sight - then I will pull over and sob my heart out before I gather myself and drive the literal quarter of a mile home to feel sorry for myself, eat my feelings, a.
KidsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: How parents can help kids deal with back-to-school anxiety

As a child, I had a great deal of anxiety. If you’ve ever seen me speak in public, that might surprise you. But anxiety among children is extremely common and affects almost all children, to varying degrees. During pre-pandemic times, researchers noted that as many as 7 percent of children had a diagnosable anxiety disorder […] The post Commentary: How parents can help kids deal with back-to-school anxiety appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KidsMedicineNet.com

How Can I Be a Better Parent to My Teenager?

Most parents might agree that parenting a teenager is not an easy journey. Adapting to your child's behavior can be pretty challenging. Recklessness, open defiance, mood swings, and endless fights are among the most common behaviors parents have to adapt to when raising teenagers.‌. Things to consider as a parent.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Left My Job to Take Care of My Kids. I’m Dreading Going Back.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Used to be a doctor: I’m one of those moms who had to leave their jobs to stay home with their kids because of remote schooling. I used to be a hospitalist. Things are getting back to (semi) normal now, but my group already hired new physicians to replace me, and other groups in my area don’t have any openings. To be honest, I’m relieved, as we were getting crushed during the pandemic and I had a valid excuse to drop out (I was working double shifts, pulling 16-hour days). My partner (also a physician) says if I wanted to continue being a stay-at-home mom, they are supportive, but I feel embarrassed that I’ve dropped out.
Kidscaliforniahealthline.org

How a Hospital and a School District Teamed Up to Help Kids in Emotional Crisis

In 2019, the Rockville Centre school district in Long Island, New York, was shaken by a string of student deaths, including the suicides of a recent graduate and a current student. “When you get these losses, one after the other, you almost can’t get traction on normalcy,” said Noreen Leahy,...
Family RelationshipsWBUR

How COVID Helped Me Show My Parents I Loved Them

“Can I help, Mom?” I’d always ask, hoping she’d say no, yet feeling a little insulted when she did. During the pandemic, I offered more. “We can’t take the risk, Aimee,” my mother said, while my father listened in on the extension in the bedroom. “If one of us gets sick, it will kill us both.”
Kidspowerofpositivity.com

5 Parenting Tips To Help Raise Intelligent Children

Parents want their children to flourish. That desire usually means wanting them to raise intelligent children, brimming with curiosity and insight. But given the many challenges involved with developing high intelligence, it can be hard to know where to start. Luckily, there are scientifically proven ways to encourage the healthy...
SocietyTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: How can I help my neighbor?

Dear Annie: I have a neighbor who is 90 years old. Her only caregiver was her adult son, who just died last week after a long struggle with opioid addiction. Since then, I and another neighbor have been checking on her several times a day, as she needs a lot of care. We’ve been grocery shopping for her, picking up prescriptions and running errands. We’ve also got a meal train going with other neighbors on the street. The problem is what to do long-term. She needs a high level of care, as she’s disabled and not easily able to get around the house herself. In fact, she just got out of the hospital a few days before her son died, after a four-week stay. I’ve contacted social services multiple times, but they’ve yet to show up. I believe she’s an extreme fall risk. Do you know of any options?
Kidspsychologytoday.com

How to Prepare Your Child for Kindergarten

Being unprepared for kindergarten is associated with continued academic struggle throughout the school years. Research shows that self-regulation abilities, social skills, and persistence when entering kindergarten are associated with later success. Research also shows that math skills, fine motor skills, and exposure to books are associated with increased readiness for...
KidsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

A Global Guide For Parents: How Your Kids Can Have Fun Without Stressing You Out

Admitting this makes me feel like a bad mom, but it's the truth: I don't enjoy "kid-friendly" places. At birthday parties, zoos and play areas, I'm either completely bored or utterly overstimulated. The noise, the lights, the chaos! After an hour or two, I'd leave, say, the children's science museum exhausted, on edge and feeling like a small piece of my soul had died back at the snack bar after spending $10 on a slice of cheese pizza.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?

Comments / 0

Community Policy