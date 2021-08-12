Coy Public Library celebrates successful Tail-Ends summer reading program
The Coy Public Library of Shippensburg recently hosted 125 library patrons at its Summer Tail-Ends award party! The library is pleased to announce that our 144 day-tracker participants (mainly adults) logged 4,373 days of reading (which averages out to 182 hours of reading each) and our 118 minute-tracker participants (mainly children) logged over 132,333 minutes of reading time (which averages out to 2,205 hours of reading each)!www.shipnc.com
