Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Why Covid-19 is not like the flu for children

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News' Dr. John Torres explains why Covid-19 does not compare to the flu for children as the debate over masks in schools grows. Aug. 11, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

NBC News

186K+
Followers
27K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dr John
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated couple die of Covid hours apart

A married couple of more than 20 years both died of Covid-19 only hours apart. Martin and Trina Daniel, 53 and 49 years old, respectively, are survived by their two teenage children, 18-year-old Miles and 15-year-old Marina, both of whom were also infected with Covid-19. Both parents were unvaccinated, ABC...
Public HealthSlate

Anti-Vax Radio Host Urges Friends to Get Vaccinated Before Dying of COVID

A right-wing radio host from Florida who publicly criticized vaccines told his friends to get vaccinated shortly before he died of COVID-19, according to NBC affiliate WPTV. Dick Farrel, who was also an anchor on Newsmax, frequently railed against vaccines on Facebook. “Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?” Farrel wrote on Facebook on July 3. In another post, Farrel raised doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines because he claimed two people he knew who had been vaccinated were later hospitalized with the coronavirus.
RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Couple Gets COVID-19 Days Before Wedding

A couple from Massachusetts tested positive for COVID-19 days before their wedding date despite being fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Tyler and Kristen Stillings, a couple from Ashburnham, were scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony this August when they began feeling symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19. “I had a...
POTUSNew York Post

Hillsong founder says vaccine is ‘personal decision’ after member dies of COVID

The founder of controversial megachurch Hillsong has defended a recently deceased congregant’s fatal refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the choice a “personal decision.”. “While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

Health Providers Consider the Covid Virus More Dangerous for Children than the Flu

The American Academy Of Pediatrics estimates that more than 4.3 million children have been infected with the new coronavirus since the first outbreak in Wuhan. Many children have also lost a primary caretaker due to the virus. Although other seasonal infections worry paediatricians, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the one that worries them the most.

Comments / 1

Community Policy