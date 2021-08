NEW YORK—The Hunger Games–style salute Kyaw Moe Tun held in the air during perhaps the defining moment of his life was not exactly correct, his teenage daughter chided him later: His three fingers, she noted, were meant to be together, not spread apart, as he had raised them. His voice had also quivered and cracked as he spoke, the words tumbling out as he glanced nervously down at the text of his prepared statement again and again.