Health

FDA poised to approve third vaccine dose for immune-compromised people

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is poised to update the emergency use authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to approve a third dose for people with compromised immune systems.Aug. 11, 2021.

#Covid 19 Vaccines
