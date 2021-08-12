Notre Dame Football: What Game Are You Most Excited to Watch This Year?

Welcome to Hot and Cold Takes: Freshman Camp Storylines Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. To recap: the format allows for readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive, but is generally more reasonable/expected. Normally, I highlight the most accurate, most interesting, and most wildly incorrect “fan takes” the following week. This one will be a bit more drawn out as camp is a month long...but you’ll have your time Enjoy and remember to leave your Takes (any temperature) for the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.