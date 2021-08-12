Cancel
Notre Dame Football: What Game Are You Most Excited to Watch This Year?

By Philip Gough 24
Cover picture for the articleHey folks. If you didn’t hear, football is (almost) officially back. This year feels especially exciting after a year lacking any sense of normalcy. I have been studying the schedule and I am honestly struggling to figure out the game I am most excited for. I will highlight a couple of contenders in my book, but ultimately want to get a pulse on the loyal readers to see what game excites you the most! VAMOS!

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
College Football Fans React To Notre Dame Television News

Notre Dame’s first home game of the 2021 college football season will not air on television. Instead, it will air on a streaming platform. NBC announced earlier this month that the first home game of the season for Brian Kelly’s program will air on Peacock, which has aired a number of Summer Olympics events.
Toledo-Notre Dame football game moved to streaming platform Peacock

This season’s University of Toledo’s football game against Notre Dame was moved exclusively to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock Premium, Notre Dame announced Wednesday. The Sept. 11 matchup, which will still start at 2:30 p.m., was originally set to be aired on NBC. Peacock Premium carries a cost of $4.99 per month.
Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday that the team has released former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant played four seasons at Clemson throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games. The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri...
Notre Dame Football Friday Fire: No One Should Be Afraid of Wisconsin

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have several solid football teams on the schedule this year. One of them is the Wisconsin Badgers. I am a long-time admirer of the Badgers. I love their style of play, I’m impressed by the way they’ve overachieved and I appreciate both their persistence in challenging the Ohio State Buckeyes’ iron grip on the Big Ten and the reliable manner in which they dash the dreams of the Michigan Wolverines.
Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
Notre Dame Football Hot and Cold Takes: Freshman Camp Storylines Edition

Welcome to Hot and Cold Takes: Freshman Camp Storylines Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. To recap: the format allows for readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive, but is generally more reasonable/expected. Normally, I highlight the most accurate, most interesting, and most wildly incorrect “fan takes” the following week. This one will be a bit more drawn out as camp is a month long...but you’ll have your time Enjoy and remember to leave your Takes (any temperature) for the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
How Notre Dame football players and parents are navigating NIL possibilities

In a little more than a month, the name, image and likeness market for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been plenty busy. The All-American and likely first-round NFL Draft pick has released his own line of merchandise with shirts, hoodies and hats with his KH14 logo. He’s made himself available to play video games with fans on YOKE and record video messages for fans through Cameo.
Notre Dame Football Players OPEN to Join the Big 10

College football fans across the country have always wanted Notre Dame to join a conference. With Texas and Oklahoma making new waves joining the SEC, college sports fan have wondered if Notre Dame will join a conference for football. Notre Dame is in the ACC in every sport besides football and hockey since 2013. The conference that makes the most sense geographically is the Big Ten. The Big Ten splits in 2 divisions with the state of Indiana with Indiana and Purdue.

