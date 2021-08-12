The Daily Chop: Braves atop NL East following Albies heroics

The Braves moved into a tie with the Phillies for first place in the NL East on Wednesday. The manner in which they accomplished this feat made for a very stressful evening, but Ozzie Albies made sure that all went according to plan. With one powerful swing the Braves exorcised their extra innings demons, pulled into a tie for the division lead, and gave their closer a much-needed lift after things got ugly in the ninth. Atlanta has much to celebrate following an incredible comeback that could be among their most important wins of the season when all is said and done.