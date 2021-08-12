PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #22 - Clayton Phillips

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Carolina Hurricanes are a team with few holes in the lineup. It will continue a pattern that started in recent years of being a difficult lineup for rookies to crack, because the team has mostly been set in stone entering camp. For the most part, the roster is already set for this season as well, with the most obvious exception being a hole in the top-nine forward group. This is something we’ll take into consideration during this piece, but immediately hopping into a featured role under head coach Rod Brind’Amour is an inherently difficult task. Even Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas didn’t debut in a featured role, and both were superior prospects to any the Hurricanes currently have.
