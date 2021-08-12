Cancel
PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #22 - Clayton Phillips

By Garrett Behanna
PensBurgh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur annual, 2021 version of the top players under the age of 25 in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Age: 21 (September 9, 1999) Acquired Via: 2017 NHL Draft (Third Round — #93) Highlights:. This goal, a power-play marker by Phillips, was his first of the 2020-21 season. It came in...

