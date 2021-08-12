PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #22 - Clayton Phillips

1) The Flyers have had miserable luck in recent years in terms of injuries to the team's prospects and young NHL roster players. On Friday, the team announced that 19-year-old right wing prospect Zayde Wisdom underwent shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely. Drafted by the Flyers in the fourth round (94th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Wisdom got off to a torrid start and had a promising overall first American Hockey League season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2020-21. Wisdom's shoulder issue is the latest in a run of injuries to young players in the system. In 2020-21, Morgan Frost was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury in the second period of his second game of the season. Wade Allison, who'd had three straight injury-shortened seasons in college hockey before turning pro, had pre-season ankle surgery. Allison was able to remain healthy the rest of last season once he finally got into the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' and then the Flyers' lineups. Tanner Lacynski underwent pre-season core muscle surgery and then had season-ending hip surgery in late April.