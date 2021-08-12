Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The case against anti-vaxxer coddling

By Ryan Cooper
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The coronavirus pandemic is back in the United States in a big way. Many had hoped that wide availability of vaccines would at least reduce the virus to a slow burn, but the combination of the ultra-contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in much of the country has caused a renewed surge of infection, hospitalization, and death. Across almost the whole Gulf Coast, cases are spiraling completely out of control, and states are running short of hospital ICU beds.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Alex Berenson
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Bret Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Movement#Coddling#Politics#Gulf States#Vaccinated Americans#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsFairfield Sun Times

Fighting Back Against the Vaccine Mandate

The unvaccinated are fast on their way to becoming America’s untouchables, the equivalent of people in India who are the bottom caste of society, deprived of their rights and segregated as unclean. Of course, that doesn’t apply to all vaccines, just to the COVID-19 vaccines being urged on Americans with...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage. It’s not only what Fox News talking...
Advocacysecurityboulevard.com

COVID Anti-Vaxxers Make $$$ from Crowdfunding

People who spread garbage anti-vaccine myths on the internet—why do they do it? Turns out, for some of them, it’s actually a business. People like Morgan Kahmann (pictured). Some anti-vaxxers make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from crowdfunding, selling unproven supplements, or even e-books showing how to persuade...
Public Healthmcdonoughvoice.com

Bitter irony confronts some anti-vaxxers

I was reading an editorial cartoon last week. The setting was a graveyard, and the inscription on one headstone read: "I should have taken the $50 but I was waiting for a better offer." So much for incentivising a vaccination. Rex Huppke, a Chicago Tribune columnist, recently suggested that the...
Public Healthmcdonoughvoice.com

Anti-vaxxers jeopardizing everyone

“Questions” and “confusion” can’t fully describe the response to the resurgence of the pandemic due to a strong variant and a stubborn segment of those hesitant to get vaccinations despite advice from doctors and even victims of COVID-19. “Exasperation” perhaps (and maybe “mystified” why Republican leaders are seemingly sacrificing their...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Advocacyhealththoroughfare.com

Anti-Vaxxers and COVID Denialism Are Spreading and Can’t Be Ignored

There had always been sceptics about both the COVID vaccines and the disease in general. CNET speaks about these social phenomenons as they become more and more prevalent. People are scared that their freedoms are taken away. In Australia, for instance, half of the population is facing lockdown. Even so,...
Public Healthtigernet.com

Why is that such a difficult question for anti-vaxxers?

I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I’m guessing it is the variant because I got Covid-19 last year???. The nurses told me that there is no way to show if it is a variant or the original Covid-19, so my question is this:. When Soywalker was saying that all the...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Anti-Vax Propaganda Succeeded in Japan

Data shows that states experiencing the most COVID outbreaks also have the lowest vaccination rates. A 2014 study found that pro-vaccine messages are not effective. In fact, sometimes these messages can reinforce misinformation. In Japan, HPV vaccinations plummeted from 74 percent to .07 percent because of anti-vax propaganda which circulated...
Public HealthWNEM

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out anti-vaxxers: 'Screw your freedom'

(Meredith) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger had some strong words for those who refuse to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases across the country are on the rise, fueled by the delta variant. In a video posted to his YouTube page, the actor and former California governor urged anti-vaxxers to follow federal guidelines...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Anti-Vaxxers Attack Us, This Is What It’s Like To Deal With Lunatics

Florida, The United States Will Never Win The War Against COVID If Common Sense Can’t Prevail. Callers, Emailers Want BocaNewsNow Publisher Hung, Arrested By PBSO For “Crimes Against Humanity.” (That’s Not A Thing). BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (EDITORIAL) — The fight against […] The article Anti-Vaxxers Attack Us, This Is What It’s Like To Deal With Lunatics appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
ImmigrationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ effort to blame COVID-19 spread on migrants is short on evidence

As coronavirus cases spike nationally, and especially in Florida, a blame game has erupted between President Joe Biden and Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. Florida has the second-highest per-capita coronavirus case load of any state as of Aug. 6, exceeding its level at any point during the pandemic. Florida also has the highest coronavirus hospitalization rate of any state, at more than three times the national average.

Comments / 0

Community Policy