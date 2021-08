Former cruiserweight king and heavyweight titlist David Haye is planning to return to the prize ring. The colorful Brit may be forty years old and three years out of the sport, but he’s determined to leave his mark on boxing once more. For Haye is arguing he’s not truly returning, but is simply looking to teach Joe Fournier – a successful businessman turned boxer – a lesson. “This is not a comeback,” Sky Sports quotes the 29-4 Haye as saying, “this is about teaching Joe Fournier there are levels to the boxing game.” Fournier began fighting professionally in 2015 and has a record of 9-0.