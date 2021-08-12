Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

UIA waiver on re-eligibility, overpayment a good move

By Traverse City Record-Eagle
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

Two weeks ago, we called on the state to take a hard look at our Unemployment Insurance Agency. The verb we used was “uproot,” as its debacle-prone tendencies to penalize the people it serves for errors it makes seems deeply entrenched. The latest blow – notifying 648,100 Michiganders they would...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia#Unemployment Benefits#Michiganders
Related
Economywydaily.com

Federal Unemployment Benefits Scheduled to End Sept. 4

STATEWIDE — Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are scheduled to end Sept. 4. In an Aug. 13 statement issued by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), the programs, which were authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and extended through the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, VEC has issued more $14 billion in benefits to Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macomb Daily

How can jobless know if they qualify when unemployment agency doesn’t?

Q: I read this week that hundreds of thousands of people who are receiving unemployment benefits might have to repay everything they received. I’ve been getting unemployment benefits since May 2020. Am I going to have to pay everything back? There’s no way I can do that; I’ve received about $30,000 in benefits over the last 14 months, and I’ve used it to cover my family’s basic expenses.
Cumberland County Sentinel

U.S Labor Department finds Giant owes workers more than $165,653 in back pay

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined that Carlisle-based Giant Company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it calculated overtime pay during the pandemic, resulting in more than 3,300 workers in four states being shortchanged in their paychecks. In a news release Monday, the department's Wage and Hour...
abc27.com

Feds: GIANT shorts workers $165k on overtime pay after ‘miscalculation’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT company bonus payments made to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic when calculating overtime, shortchanging workers in four states more than $165k, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. According to the Wage and Hour Division, the miscalculation came when the Giant Company increased workers’...
Public HealthPosted by
Eye on Ohio

Waivers now available for Pandemic Unemployment Overpayments

Officials say approvals will be ‘later this summer’; reaching a customer service rep still an exhaustive process. This article provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join their free mailing list as this helps them provide more public service reporting. Maggie Rose applied for...
Maine Statethecentersquare.com

Maine unemployment claims declining

(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 760 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Aug. 7 – down 49 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
Economywypr.org

Comptroller Pushes For Answers On Unemployment Program Spending

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot grilled a representative from the state Department of Labor Thursday over its handling of unemployment insurance benefits. Since April of last year, the department has spent $230 million on two contracts with outside vendors to staff the unemployment benefits call center and adjudicate claims, in addition to other contracts related to fraud detection and benefits payments. The state also has hired more employees and brought workers in from other departments to handle claims.
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

Department of Labor says GIANT failed to pay employees more than $165K in OT wages

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Labor says that Carlisle based Giant Company, LLC, miscalculated overtime, failing to pay workers $165,000 in overtime pay. The D.O.L. says it's Wage and Hour Division found that Giant Company increased workers' hourly rates $2.00 per hour from March 2020-May 2020. The D.O.L. says during that time, the company correctly calculated the overtime.
EconomyValley News

Unemployment Update

Assemblymember Marie Waldron Special to Valley News The crisis at the Employment Development Department (EDD) is continuing. Many claimants had to wait months for their benefits, thousands have had their finances devastated, while others filed phony claims that reportedly defrauded the state of over $30 billion. The executive branch administers state agencies but has taken no significant steps toward reforming EDD. The Legislative Branch has stepped into the breech, and I’m very happy that my office has been able to help thousands of constituents. Since March 2020 when the shutdowns began, we have handled over 2100 EDD cases, compared to just 4 in all of 2019. Over the past months, calls/emails regarding new EDD cases sometimes averaged over 100 a week. We’re still opening 50.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
Milwaukee, WImediamilwaukee.com

Should Evers Protect Unemployment Benefits? – From The Editorial Board

For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has provided states with funds to enhance unemployment benefits by $600 per week, which they later reduced to $300 per week. Now, as the American public tries to push its way back to some version of ‘normal’ life, an age-old question has resurfaced with new context. Do unemployment benefits and other social safety nets make Americans lazy? Does it deter them from work?
Quad-Cities Times

4 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement MultiMillionaire

When it comes to solid financial planning, the truth remains that you'll reap huge benefits by doing a few key things correctly. You don't need to be a perfectionist or a fortune teller, but you do need to take some basic actions as soon as possible to put yourself on the right long-term track.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Money

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Small Businessnewjerseyhills.com

Bucco decries state's 'horrible' payroll tax hike on small businesses

Did the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy sneak in a payroll tax hike for small businesses and non-profits?. That's what state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, wants to know. Bucco on Friday issued a statement blasting the Democratic administration of Gov. Phil Murphy for posting new employer contribution rates for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 without announcing the move. The new rates were posted on the state's Division of Labor website on Friday, Aug. 13. They were effective July 1, the start of the fiscal year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy