Wendy's, REEF teaming up on 700 new locations in the U.S. and abroad

By Dan Eaton
Columbus Business First
 4 days ago
Wendy’s is expanding its delivery kitchen partnership into the U.S. The Dublin-based restaurant company last year struck up a relationship with Miami-based REEF in Canada. Wednesday it said the partnership’s goals now include 700 kitchens in the next five years in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Wendy’s and...

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

