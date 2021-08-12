Wendy's, REEF teaming up on 700 new locations in the U.S. and abroad

DUBLIN, OHIO AND MIAMI — The Wendy’s Co. and REEF have unveiled plans to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Miami-based REEF is a mobility, logistics hubs and kitchen operator. The development commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020, according to a news release. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy’s franchisee in the United Kingdom. Dublin-based Wendy’s and REEF expect to open roughly 50 delivery kitchens this year, with the remainder to be launched by 2025.