Extremely loud MBTA commuter rail horns are downgrading the quality of life in my neighborhood. These loud horns are noise pollution. I have been living in Ward 5 area for the last several years, the last three on Newton Street, not far from the tracks. One of the things I liked about my neighborhood was its quietness (excluding busy Main Street, of course). For the last six weeks or so, the institution (or perhaps resumption) of high decibel train horns has repeatedly disrupted my peace of mind, and likely that of my neighbors.