An antihero washes up at Schenley ice rink in Quantum's 'An Odyssey'
When Homer was writing “The Odyssey,” he probably wasn’t picturing an ice rink. Thanks to the inventive Quantum Theatre, the Schenley Park ice rink will be transformed into an ancient Greek isle where quick-thinking protagonist Odysseus has washed ashore in “An Odyssey.” Directed by Jed Allen Harris, the world-premiere adaptation opens Friday and runs through Sept. 15. Tickets start at $38 at Quantumtheatre.com.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0