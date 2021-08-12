Panelists see effects of Boston’s biotech boom everywhere

Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its Boston presence starting immediately and proceeding through 2022. Over the next 18 months, Slalom plans to add 200 positions in the following areas of specialization: 1. Software engineering 2. User experience management 3. Customer and technology strategy 4. Organizational change management and business transformation 5. Agile methodologies and delivery 6. Cloud transformation and implementation 7. Data and analytics 8. Salesforce expertise This increased investment is in direct response to client demand in the Greater Boston market. Our team is looking to add this additional expertise to support our clients as they continue to strengthen and optimize their business and digital footprints. “In support of our ongoing mission to be one of the most impactful places to work in Boston, we continue to see areas for alignment and growth across many sectors including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, consumer sector, manufacturing, technology and the public sector,” said Russell Norris, General Manager, Slalom Boston. “Our alliance partnerships have been a big part of our growth engine and with over 500 people in the Boston market, we see continued growth for the foreseeable future.” As the 4th largest IT provider in Greater Boston and with an increased demand of digital acceleration across industries, Slalom is significantly expanding its footprint as part of its multi-year growth plan. The rise in demand is also driving investment in jobs for technical and non-technical skills that utilize our deep relationships with key partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce, Snowflake, and Google Cloud. Recognition of our Slalom talent and work has come from those partners as well. Slalom has recently achieved Partner of the Year or Innovation Excellence Awards from Tableau, Boomi, AWS, MSFT, Databricks, Snowflake, Salesforce, and was named one of the Top 21 Companies at the Forefront of Tech Innovation. Aiding its successful expansion and attraction for top talent is its unique culture. Slalom has been listed in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for the sixth consecutive year, as well as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and Best Workplaces for Women and Parents. And for our seventh consecutive year, Slalom was recognized as a BBJ Best Places To Work awarded as the #2 top large company to work for in Boston. Slalom launched its Boston office in 2012. The company has focus to continue contributing to the future growth and commerce rooted in the Greater Boston area and beyond. About Slalom Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 10,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work.