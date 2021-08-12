Why Amanda Peet made Jay Duplass show some skin in Pittsburgh-filmed 'The Chair'

It takes about a minute to realize how close Amanda Peet and Jay Duplass are. The two worked together on the HBO series “Togetherness,” which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Duplass served as the co-showrunner, co-writer and co-director on that project with his brother, Mark Duplass, and Peet was one of their stars. The two reunited recently to make “The Chair,” a filmed-in-Pittsburgh Netflix series debuting Aug. 20. They reversed roles on that show, with Peet as the showrunner, writer and executive producer and Duplass in a lead role.