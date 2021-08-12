Yomar Alamo vs Adrian Yung live on Boxeo Telemundo this Friday
Boxeo Telemundo Returns this Friday when WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo Faces Adrian “Chinito” Yung, Live on Telemundo at Midnight ET. Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 boxing program among Hispanics and longest-running sports show in Spanish-language television, debuts its summer season with WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo putting his undefeated record and title on the line against Mexican challenger Adrian “Chinito” Yung in a 10-round bout, this Friday, August 13 at midnight ET, live on Telemundo, Telemundodeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App.www.worldboxingnews.net
