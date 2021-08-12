Yomar Alamo vs Adrian Yung live on Boxeo Telemundo this Friday

Saturday’s John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux “fight” was unbearably bad, but at least there was a cool knockout from an unexpected source on the undercard. Former bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren (19-3, 5 KOs) opened up the Showtime Boxing broadcast against Damien Vazquez (15-3-1, 8 KOs), whom if we’re being honest is just not a high-level fighter but he’s also not a can. With that said, Warren has seldom knocked anyone out in his professional career despite his frequent willingness to exchange hard punches.