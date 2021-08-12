Federal Legislation and Carbon Markets (Part 3)
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off Carbon Credits are a concept that most in agriculture have now heard about. All the major agriculture publications have featured articles about the new revenue opportunities carbon markets can present to landowners and farmers. While the big picture of a carbon market system is simple to understand, the details are more complicated.ocj.com
