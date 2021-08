RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Fairgrounds was busy with activity on Thursday as the Area 7 4-H tractor event took place on the grounds. According to the Purdue Extension website, the 4-H agricultural tractor and machinery program provides youth with educational information about agricultural tractors and machinery that develops project skills like principles of engine operation, hydraulic systems, electrical systems and safe operation and life skills like decision making, using science and technology and developing communication skills.