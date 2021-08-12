Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘100% chance I’m going to get lost in the maze’: Chicago White Sox set for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ in the Field of Dreams game

By LaMond Pope Chicago Tribune
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has a checklist for the team’s trip to Dyersville, Iowa, for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees. “I want to do my own Shoeless Joe kind of feeling, walk through the corn to the actual field,” Hendriks said during a conference call Monday. “There’s a 100% chance I’m going to get lost in the (corn) maze (next to field). I may need to have a flare gun in case I get lost and I need to start pitching.”

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Murray Cook
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Carlos Rodón
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#The New York Yankees#Fox#The White Sox#A#Sox Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBelitesportsny.com

White Sox throwing it back to 1917 for Field of Dreams game against Yankees

The White Sox will look crisp in their throwback jerseys in the corn fields of Iowa next week. On Thursday morning, the Chicago White Sox tweeted images of a few players in the uniforms they’ll wear against the New York Yankees next week when the two teams battle in the middle of a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Chris Sale’s return is really great to see

When Chris Sale was on the Chicago White Sox, he was the best player on the roster. Whenever it was “Sale Day”, it was treated as a holiday at the stadium. He even had his own section in the stands dedicated to him. Unfortunately, not a lot of team success came on days that he wasn’t the starting pitcher. That forced the White Sox to rebuild at the end of the 2016 season when it was yet another season of failure.
MLBPosted by
97ZOK

Want To Go To The White Sox Field Of Dreams Game? Better Take Out A Loan

The White Sox are playing in a very special, one-of-a-kind regular season game this Thursday night and the secondary market is reflecting that. The Field Of Dreams game was scheduled for last year between the White Sox and the Cardinals. Then COVID happened and it was postponed for this year. For some reason the Cardinals were "uninvited" to the party and the White Sox will be playing the Yankees instead.
MLBmycentraloregon.com

MLB heaven in Iowa: Yankees, White Sox set to square off in “Field of Dreams” game

(DYERSVILLE, Iowa) — It was built, and on Thursday night the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are coming to Dyersville, Iowa to play a historic game. The ballpark, newly constructed for this event, is located on the Lansing Family Farm, the filming site for the movie Field of Dreams. It features a corn maze behind the right field fence, and a manually operated scoreboard and bullpens behind the center-field wall, meant to resemble old Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played.
MLBMaui News

Anderson lifts White Sox over Yanks in Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Lance Lynn Among White Sox' Changes Ahead of Field of Dreams Game

Field of Dreams game changes for Sox, including Lynn start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox had to make some last-minute changes before taking the field within a field Thursday night in Iowa. Carlos Rodón, the scheduled starting pitcher, went on the injured list Wednesday, forcing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are well deserving of Field of Dreams spotlight

The Chicago White Sox is the best men’s pro sports team that plays in the city of Chicago. Everyone else, for the first time in a long time, is looking up at them. They have a very nice lead in the American League Central Division after cruising through their schedule up to this point. Now, they will play the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game. This is a really big stage for a young team like them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy