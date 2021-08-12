Cancel
Warhammer’s new subscription streaming service is coming to iOS, Android, and smart TVs

By James Vincent
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames Workshop is preparing to launch Warhammer Plus, a niche subscription streaming service for fans of the sprawling, lore-dense Warhammer universe (or rather, universes: the sci-fi world of Warhammer 40,000, and fantasy setting of Warhammer Age of Sigmar). The company now says Warhammer Plus will not only be available on iOS and Android through a number of dedicated apps, but also on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku services.

