New England Revolution and Toronto FC take the field

Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

New England Revolution (12-3-4) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +210, New England +124, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC faces the New England Revolution. Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsubasa Endoh
Person
Ayo Akinola
Person
Luis Caicedo
Person
Dom Dwyer
