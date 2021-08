It’s been a weird stretch of games for the Fire. Ever since they got dumpsters by Nashville, they’ve had three very good performances— minus a meltdown at the end of the DC game—but have no wins to show for it. On the one hand, it’s frustrating because much like... well... me in school, you know that they can do and be better. If they’d just put in the work and do what needs to be done, they’d have had better grades and could have gotten in to a selective enrollment school instead of the neighborhood school..... I mean, have a better record.