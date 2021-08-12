Western Governors University helps Idahoans seize opportunities in post-pandemic economy

The world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t look the same as what we remember from just a year-and-a-half ago. In Idaho, the change is even more pronounced. The growth around the state is palpable and driving up home prices, rentals and property taxes. Restaurants are struggling to fill their shifts — even McDonald’s is advertising $13-an-hour pay. Companies are rethinking their office structures with the lessons learned from more than a year of remote work. Tech workers from Silicon Valley and Seattle can move anywhere with broadband internet and keep their high-paying jobs.