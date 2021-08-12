Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Western Governors University helps Idahoans seize opportunities in post-pandemic economy

By Tonya Drake
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t look the same as what we remember from just a year-and-a-half ago. In Idaho, the change is even more pronounced. The growth around the state is palpable and driving up home prices, rentals and property taxes. Restaurants are struggling to fill their shifts — even McDonald’s is advertising $13-an-hour pay. Companies are rethinking their office structures with the lessons learned from more than a year of remote work. Tech workers from Silicon Valley and Seattle can move anywhere with broadband internet and keep their high-paying jobs.

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Emmett, ID
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Batt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Mathematics Education#Idahoans#Mcdonald#The Idaho Legislature#Wgu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, is hospitalized and on a ventilator

CNN — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator, according to a tweet over the weekend from his official account. In an tweet on August 10, Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, and said, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy