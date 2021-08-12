What do you think has been the best performance in Olympic boxing history?

With six medals, the GB boxing team had their most successful Olympic Games since 1920. In his own words, performance director Rob McCracken reflects on the achievement. IT’S been brilliant for the team to perform the way they have out here in Tokyo. This has been a long time coming, years and years of keeping this team together, the uncertainty over the last 15 months has been difficult with the preparation. For everyone. The talent was always in this team. Frazer Clarke was here 12 years, Pat McCormack eight years, Ben Whittaker six years, Lauren Price five years. A lot of time has been put into it by the boxers over the years. If they’re talented and you’ve got time to work with them, the boxers can achieve great things, which is what they’ve done in Tokyo.