What do you think has been the best performance in Olympic boxing history?
What performances stand out in Olympic boxing history?. It's probably too broad a question but I'd give it to three people. You've got to give it to Laszlo Papp, Felix Savon and Teofilo Stevenson. Each won three Olympic golds over three Games. Because to win three golds at three Olympics, making weight, having to box four, five six times maybe in the space of two weeks, it's just superman stuff.
