Beauty & Fashion

Cardi B Just Shared A Zero Make-Up, Zero Filter Selfie

By Laura Capon
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is one of our favourite celebrities on social media, purely for the fact that she always keeps it real. Who else would tell Lizzo 9am was too early for a Facetime?. We know that Cardi loves to mix up her look and her latest style appears to be heavily inspired by our favourite 1990s film: Clueless.

Lizzo
Cardi B.
#Selfies#Make Up#Lizzo 9am#
Entertainment
Social Media
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Youtube
Instagram
Celebrities
Celebritiescodelist.biz

“So beautiful”: Pregnant Cardi B Shares Sweet Video With Daughter

Cardi B (28) gives insights into her life as a mother! The rapper gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture (3), three years ago. About a month ago, she announced that she was now expecting offspring together with her husband Offset (29) for the second time. Since then, she often shows her fans her ever-growing baby bump – sometimes even half naked! Now she shared a video of herself and her daughter, in which she also presented her huge baby ball.
Internetfangirlish.com

Lizzo Is All Of Us In Her Latest Instagram Live

People be out in the streets wild, acting as though the pandemic is over, when the reality is, it’s not. It’s bad. Living in NYC, I lived next to a hospital during the start of the pandemic and to this day have anxiety over the sound of sirens, smells, and hell most anything having to do with the pandemic. Having a weak immune system and also having had covid, I do not want this again.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Recalls Telling Offset She Was Pregnant For a Second Time: “I think I’m pregnant, bro.”

Cardi B made a special appearance on BARDIGANGRADIO on Stationhead and while there, she discussed the joys and challenges of her second pregnancy. During the conversation, Cardi revealed that she started to suspect being pregnant during her rehearsals for her performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B stated she had a headache, was nauseous, and had motion sickness. She took a pregnancy test, which confirmed her suspicions and revealed to her husband Offset “I think I’m pregnant, Bro.” They would also laugh and state “Lord, we have so much to do!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset have matching camouflage Birkin bags

Even when they’re wearing camouflage, Cardi B and Offset’s style stands out. The couple carried matching camouflage-print Birkin bags for a shopping trip in LA on Friday, proving that Offset might share his wife’s obsession with the Hermès handbags. While the Migos rapper toted a duffle-sized version of the coveted...
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B shows off her massive Hermès Birkin bag collection with 26 of these coveted beauties

When you are successful, you buy Birkins, or is it the other way round? When you have Birkins, you indeed are successful. At least that’s the way of the rich and famous, and their massive bag collection stands as proof. The trend is prominent as, right from Kylie Jenner, who boasts a gallery full of expensive Hermès Birkin bags, to 28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B, they all love and flaunt a huge Birkin collection. She even gave fans another glimpse at her coveted purse collection on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of her impressive array of Hermès bags. So far, there are 26 and counting, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s entire collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the previous brief glimpse. Could the ‘B’ in Cardi’s name stand for Birkin? I believe so!
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Mermaid Style: Cardi B presents a new hairstyle!

She has once again dared to do a daring make-over! Cardi B (28) has not only been known for years for her pretty cool music – no, the mother of a daughter always causes a stir with her crazy styles. Above all, the rapper changes her hair color and hairstyle almost continuously – almost impossible without the help of wigs. But now she tried something quite extravagant: Cardi B opted for a hairstyle in different shades of blue!
Elle

Rihanna's No Make-Up Selfie Is Proof She Ages Backwards

Forget influencers and campaign shoots, Rihanna is the best advertisement for her Fenty Skin brand as the 33-year-old does not look a day over 18 in her latest no make-up selfie on Instagram. Seriously, she needs to be added to the list of celebrities defying the laws of physics, along...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Confirms Cardi B Will Feature On "Rumors"

It's been a while since we heard some new music from Lizzo and Cardi B, whose last albums were released in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Now, that's not to say it's not appreciated when an artist takes their time to craft something truly special -- but in all fairness, many fans have been waiting to see how Cardi and Lizzo bounce back on their follow-up efforts.
MusicComplex

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease “Wap” Follow-Up

A Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunion? Yes, please. On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of “Wap”—their polarizing collaborative track that was equal parts empowering and raunchy. “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote. “It don’t even feel...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Cardi B Shared A Sweet Message About Carlo's Bakery

Cardi B loves her desserts just like the rest of us. According to Eat This, Not That!, the singer always has some candy at home to munch on. Some of her most preferred options include Kit Kat bars, Swedish Fish, Jolly Ranchers, and Starbursts. She also has some pretty specific preferences, like being a big fan of a pastry from Japan called Taiyaki (via So Yummy). This desert is full of red bean paste and the singer cannot help getting her hands on it whenever she gets a chance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

‘Cardi B Tries’ Rhythmic Gymnastics, Shares Love For ‘Superwoman’ Simone Biles

Cardi B may hail from the Bronx, but she’s far from your typical ’round-the-way girl. She’s been able to travel the world while entertaining millions of fans with her music, acting, and gregarious personality. Along those travels, the rap star has also been exposed to cultures and various activities that have forced her to step outside of her comfort zone. Those experiences have served as the inspiration behind her new web series, Cardi Tries, where she tries everything from new hobbies to fresh cuisines. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Cardi B serving as an executive producer, Cardi Tries, includes...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Rocks Just Gold Paint & A White Skirt As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — Photos

All the rumors are true: Cardi B can rock gold paint. The rapper shared new BTS photos from her ‘Rumors’ music video with Lizzo. Cardi B shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for “Rumors,” her latest collaboration with Lizzo, on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The rapper, 28, documented more of her look from the mythical goddess-themed video. In the snapshots, Cardi wears nothing but gold paint and a billowing white skirt.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lizzo & Cardi B Unleash ‘Rumors’ Music Video Trailer

The countdown is on for Lizzo and Cardi B, who will be premiering their new single ‘Rumors’ in a mere matter of hours. And the ladies are pouring more fuel on the flames of excitement with a titillating trailer. The cinematic visual sees the stars depicted as regal royals (aptly)...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Offset describes his extravagant first date with Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset are constantly showing us the details of their extravagant lifestyle, so it’s no surprise that their very first date was just as grandiose. The Migos rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 20 to talk all about his marriage, the elaborate...
CelebritiesPopSugar

All the Rumors Are True: Lizzo and Cardi B's Friendship Is Just Too Cute

After years of sharing their love for one another on social media, Lizzo and Cardi B are taking their friendship to new heights by collaborating on a single together titled "Rumors." Although it's unclear when the two became friends, Lizzo has been gushing about Cardi B since September 2017, when she tweeted about sharing a stage with the rapper at the Made in America Festival.
Musichypebeast.com

Lizzo and Cardi B Strike Back Against “Rumors” in Empowering New Anthem

For her first music release in over two years, Lizzo tapped Cardi to address rumors and the never-ending cycle of gossip that pervades the industry. Decked out in gold, the duo graces fans from the heavens in the “Rumors” visual to tell the world that they’re over the gossip about them.“Spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down,” Lizzo sings, calling out the haters. “Realer s*** is goin’ on, baby.”

