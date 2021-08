Philadelphia has a long history of beautiful jewelry – in Jewelers Row alone, there are more than 300 craftsmen and retailers. Philadelphia also has a wealth of amazing jewelry designers, each with their own unique aesthetic. If you’re looking for something special and sparkly, or a future heirloom, then you could get something custom-made, or even have an existing piece of jewelry repurposed into your own style by one of Philly’s homegrown designers. This will be something you will really treasure and want to pass down to the next generation.