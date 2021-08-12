Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Brace Yourself for Increased Stamp Prices & Longer Delivery Times

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
Cars 108
Cars 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well this isn't the best news for those that still rely on the U.S. Postal Service. The whole "snail mail" process is about to cost a little more, and go a little slower. On Monday the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the federal regulator that oversees the postal agency, approved the proposed increase in the price of a first class stamp. Starting August 29, it will cost you 58 cents to mail a letter instead of the current 55 cents.

wcrz.com

Comments / 2

Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Stamps#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Cbs News#Usps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industrysmallbiztrends.com

USPS Proposes Temporary Hike in Holiday Shipping Rates

The US Postal Service (USPS) has announced proposed temporary rate hikes for the 2021 peak holiday season. The rate adjustment is similar to the one implemented in 2020, which anticipated a surge in demand for shipping during the peak season, which typically leads to additional handling costs. USPS Proposes Price...
U.S. Politicsdailyvoice.com

USPS Will Start Delaying Some Mail Service In Cost-Cutting Measure

The United States Postal Service is planning to begin slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to save money, despite some opposition. NPR reported that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan has been met with criticism from some members of the US Postal Service's Board of Governors. The...
Industrygoldrushcam.com

U.S. Postal Service Announces Proposed Temporary Rate Adjustments for 2021 Peak Holiday Season

August 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service filed notice on Tuesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2021 peak holiday season. This temporary rate adjustment is similar to one in 2020 that anticipated heightened peak-season package and shipping demand, which typically results in extra handling costs.
IndustryWKRC

USPS proposes price hike for holiday season

UNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Postage may cost a little extra this holiday season. The United States Postal Service wants to increase the prices for a variety of services during peak holiday season. USPS says it would be a temporary rate adjustment to offset rising handling and delivery costs. The price...
Industrymoneytalksnews.com

Here’s Where Mail Will Slow Down in October and Beyond

On Oct. 1 — just weeks after various postal rates increase — the amount of time it takes for some of your mail to be delivered also will increase. The U.S. Postal Service has submitted its finalized plan for changes to the time frames in which it delivers mail (service standards). It will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the last step in the process.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Powered Postal Service Carriers May Be Delayed Thanks To Lawsuit

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Oshkosh Defense had been chosen as the company that will supply the United States Postal Service (USPS) with new postal service carriers to replace the long-running Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV). Then, in June, Ford Authority reported that Ford will supply engines, transmissions, suspension parts, and other components for the next-generation model. Oshkosh was planning to begin producing this next-gen vehicle at its South Carolina plant in 2023, but now, that launch could be delayed by a pending lawsuit, according to the Associated Press.
Industry953wiki.com

It Could Take Longer For Your Mail To Arrive Starting This Fall

(Gray News) – The United States Postal Service is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters this fall as part of a plan to cut costs and provide more reliable service. “Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will...
Retailmoneytalksnews.com

Postal Service Planning Holiday Rate Hikes — Again

The hits keep coming from the U.S. Postal Service. Not only is the federal agency raising the cost of a first-class stamp later this month and slowing down some of its deliveries starting in October, but now comes word of another temporary holiday price hike like we saw last year.
Industrymoney.com

Mail Delivery Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive

The Postal Service — the government agency, not the indie band — is making major changes to the mail. Americans may see higher prices and slower delivery times in the coming weeks as the organization tries to get itself back on track financially. The USPS announced Tuesday that it hopes...
IndustryFlorida Star

New Post Office Plan Could Mean Longer Deliveries and Higher Prices

The United States Postal Service is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters this fall as part of a plan to cut costs and provide more reliable service. “Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the...
RetailWFMJ.com

USPS plans temporary price increases for holiday season

People sending packages across the country during the holiday season could be paying more to do so. The U.S. Postal Service filed a notice Tuesday regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2021 holiday season. According to the release, the adjustment is similar to the one...

Comments / 2

Community Policy