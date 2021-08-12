Brace Yourself for Increased Stamp Prices & Longer Delivery Times

Well this isn't the best news for those that still rely on the U.S. Postal Service. The whole "snail mail" process is about to cost a little more, and go a little slower. On Monday the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the federal regulator that oversees the postal agency, approved the proposed increase in the price of a first class stamp. Starting August 29, it will cost you 58 cents to mail a letter instead of the current 55 cents.