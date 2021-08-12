Target fades for Milan as Ancelotti offers playmaker a Real Madrid lifeline

Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid for a second tenure having been fired six years earlier by the club in rather harsh circumstances. The Italian tactician failed to land a piece of silverware in the 2014/15 season and that led to his dismissal, despite the fans and players being very vocal in their support of the manager. However, Florentino Perez is a tough man to convince and just one day after the end of the trophyless campaign, Ancelotti was relieved of his duties in May 2015.