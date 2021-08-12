Cancel
Soccer

Target fades for Milan as Ancelotti offers playmaker a Real Madrid lifeline

By Oliver Fisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan may be forced to cross one of their options for the attacking midfield role off their list as Isco’s future could change, a report claims. Isco has been repeatedly linked with a move to AC Milan this summer and as MilanLive writes, his entourage proposed the 29-year-old to Paolo Maldini, but a negotiation never started as the cost of the transfer fee (around €15m) and the €6-7m net per season salary caused the management to hesitate.

