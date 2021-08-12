IRS relief for certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit
The Internal Revenue Service announced it is providing transition relief to certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). The WOTC is a federal income tax credit available to employers that hire certified members of certain groups specified in the Internal Revenue Code who face significant barriers to employment, including Designated Community Residents or Qualified Summer Youth Employees.www.bctv.org
