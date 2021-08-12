Cancel
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Schuylkill River: More Improvement Needed

bctv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators from Berks and Schuylkill County, agency representatives, and members of the public gathered in the Schuylkill Haven Recreational Center Tuesday morning to review the progress of longstanding efforts to clean up the Schuylkill River and its nearby creeks and streams. While many parts of the river have seen major improvements throughout the last 50 years, there was one thing everyone could agree on: much more needs to be done.

www.bctv.org

