CorRoma: Milan want to close deal for Roma man by the weekend but €6m concession is needed

Marina Granovskaia’s circus act of juggling all of the incoming and outgoing transfers has officially begun. The middle of August is one of the busiest times of the year for those in charge of personnel moves at Chelsea as the window winds down. There are three weeks left and with the addition of Romelu Lukaku, the Blues have a 43-man squad just one day before the season kicks off with the UEFA Super Cup. Suffice it to say, Granovskaia has her work cut out for her as she looks to shrink Thomas Tuchel’s squad before August 31.