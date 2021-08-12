CorRoma: Milan want to close deal for Roma man by the weekend but €6m concession is needed
AC Milan are hoping to get the signing of Alessandro Florenzi through the door before the end of the week, according to a report. The latest from il Corriere di Roma (via MilanNews) writes that the Milan management are aiming to close the Florenzi operation by the weekend, but will have to accept the Roma’s terms before they give the green light to selling their former captain.www.yardbarker.com
