One of the more significant complaints about mobile games is that many can't be played offline. Not only is this detrimental to those who commute frequently, but it also means you can't play your games when your internet goes out. This is why I've rounded up 10 of my favorite titles to play when my home network goes down, all games that you can indeed play offline in 2021. So if you're looking for a console-quality game to sink your teeth into that doesn't rely on a constant internet connection, this is the roundup for you.