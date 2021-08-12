Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

By NDS Cognitive Labs
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Ai#Economy#Mexican#Nds Cognitive Labs#Supply Chain 4 0#Idb#Chatbots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

COVID’s Delta Comeback Slams World’s Supply Chains

Global supply chains, especially in Asia, are taking a beating from the new surge of COVID-19 infections caused by the delta variant, Bloomberg reported. Just as manufacturing geared for the Christmas shopping season is set to ramp up, the ports and factories hit the hardest by the delta variant are in locations that had done a good job fighting off the first global COVID surge, according to Bloomberg.
IndustryInformationWeek

Insights Will Save Your Next Supply Chain Disruption

Businesses have weathered a storm of recent high-profile supply chain disruptions, from a giant cargo ship choking access to the Suez Canal to a pandemic that upended business and life as we once knew them, for a year. In the face of such upheaval, it is the rare company capable...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

76% of Healthcare Systems Failed in Securing Supply Chains

Supply chain management was the second lowest-scoring and least mature category assessed in CynergisTek’s survey, which revealed that most hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems. Even among high-performing organizations that have significantly improved over the past four years, scores averaged 2.7 out of 5. With...
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Professionals Seek Human, Digital Balance

Supply chain professionals are looking for a strategic balance of digital solutions and human expertise for effective supply chain management, according to a Coyote Logistics study. “Supply chain professionals are making more critical decisions today that affect the long-term success of their businesses than ever before. This includes determining whether...
Industryaithority.com

MercuryGate Named A Great Supply Chain Partner By SupplyChainBrain

MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest and rapidly growing transportation management system (TMS) provider, announced it has been named to this year’s SupplyChainBrain list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. “We are pleased they were selected for this award and look forward to our continued successes in the future.”. The...
Healthbeckersasc.com

8 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Many healthcare providers are concerned about the personal protective equipment supply chain as the COVID-19 delta variant surges nationwide. 1. Medical device company Abbott gained FDA approval for its new AI-powered software. 2. Cardinal Health completed the sale of its Cordis medical device business to private equity firm Hellman &...
Internetdcvelocity.com

Report: E-mail vulnerabilities threaten supply chains

Nearly 60% of organizations have experienced an attempted supply chain attack in the past year, and e-mail vulnerabilities are a prime route to damage, according to data from Waltham, Mass.-based e-mail and cybersecurity firm GreatHorn. The firm's Threat Intelligence Team released data showing that one of the most prominent techniques used in supply chain attacks is a form of man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack, in which an attacker compromises login credentials to leverage legitimate e-mail communication between parties in order to carry out their supply chain attack. Known as Vendor Email Compromise (VEC), the method allows attackers to log into a user’s e-mail so they can pose as that user and leverage trusted relationships in the user’s supply chain to take advantage of existing e-mail threads, or data, the company said. “Given the quantity of workers remaining in a remote capacity, and the increase in phishing attacks that lead to malicious sites that compromise credentials, an organization’s supply chain has become a significant target for cybercriminals,” according to GreatHorn’s research on defending against vendor e-mail compromise. “With 3.7% of all e-mails containing potentially malicious links that bypass native e-mail security controls, and 41% of organizations stating that users click on malicious links daily, identifying links that attempt to harvest credentials is the first step for organizations in securing and protecting their users from account takeovers.” To help prevent attacks, the research shows companies should augment or replace traditional e-mail security approaches with more sophisticated techniques; those include advanced computer vision programs that can analyze suspicious links and prevent employees from accessing password-stealing accounts, as well as biometric authentication programs that can recognize a user’s unique typing patterns such as keystroke speed, pressure, timing, and more. “Attackers will continue to launch continuous attacks against supply chain partners, gaining access to supplier systems, including e-mail. Identifying spoofed vendors/individuals that can send malicious links and compromised partner accounts calls for advanced e-mail security techniques,” according to the company. “By augmenting or replacing traditional e-mail security approaches with more sophisticated capabilities, organizations can detect and mitigate the risk of supply chain attacks.”
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Why The Renewable Fuel Standard Is A Threat To Our Nation’s Supply Chain Security

“The strength of America’s supply chains is an indicator of our security and economic standing in the world. It determines our dependence on foreign suppliers to meet consumer demand, and our reliance on other countries — including rivals and adversaries, like China — to support our military readiness and mission capability.” Syracuse University professor Sean O’Keefe offered this perspective today for The Hill, alongside General Anthony C. Zinni, USMC, RET.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Entrepreneurs Disrupt Wasteful Supply Chain Practices

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The pandemic exposed the fragility of the global system designed to get the right product to the right place at the right time. When faced with resource shortages, product scarcity, and limited traceability, the supply chain became susceptible to counterfeit goods, compromised quality, and delays in distribution. Never before has the consumer been so aware of the impact the supply chain has on their lives.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Discover Insights into Supply Chain Visibility with Top Execs

Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. That’s why it’s pertinent today’s companies are able to see, measure and improve what’s happening across the supply chain. Hear from industry experts from iTradeNetwork, Avetta and Plex on the importance of end-to-end supply chain visibility and how to achieve...
Computer Sciencemissouri.edu

Using blockchain to streamline supply chains

New research focuses on using cloud-based technology and decentralization to ensure a secure and trustworthy process. A University of Missouri College of Engineering researcher is part of team proposing a new way to use blockchain technology to streamline supply chains. Blockchain is a decentralized database that allows multiple stakeholders to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Why Supply Chain Transparency Means the End of Greenwashing

Every day, there are thousands of published articles, web presentations, news feeds and thought leadership discussions about the industry’s hottest topic—sustainability and the environmental impact of the supply chain. Most corporate websites state concern for the planet and many have set carbon neutral goals anywhere from five to 30 years into the future. Quite a few industry leaders are achieving incremental goals, but many are using the consumers’ heightened environmental awareness to generate brand publicity and sell more products. The green supply chain—and the elimination of greenwashing, or dishonestly claiming environmental responsibility, will differentiate the contenders from the pretenders. Contenders have...
SoftwareThe Tech Report& LLC

Why Should SMEs Be Worried About Supply Chain Hacks?

Businesses today have more things to worry about as they have to protect their supply chain, business processes, data storage, and website from cyber attacks. Cyber attacks are getting more frequent, and hackers now operate as a group after financial gain, taking critical data hostage and demanding a ransom that runs in the millions. They target different businesses, from giant companies to small and medium enterprises that belong to various industry sectors.
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

How to prepare supply chains for the next global crisis

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. From our morning coffee to the COVID-19 vaccines some of us have been lucky enough to receive, supply chains make modern life possible. But as we have discovered in the past year, they are vulnerable to disruption.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Supply chain woes trouble furniture suppliers

MOSES LAKE — So the refrigerator or washer died, or the family moved and sold the old couch. It shouldn’t be a problem to get a new couch, or a new washer, right?. Well. The supply and demand issues plaguing other industries have come for the furniture industry, too. Wendy...
Businessiclarified.com

Apple Adds Luxshare to iPhone 13 Supply Chain

Apple has added Chinese company Luxshare Precision Industry to its supply chain for the iPhone 13. According to Nikkei, the company will build up to 3% of Apple's next generation smartphones, taking business away from Foxconn and Pegatron. Luxshare will start building the iPhone 13 Pro -- as the premium...
Healthfreightwaves.com

Supply chain for 3D-printed drugs is a regulatory challenge

The challenge: Doctors hope to one day use 3D printers to provide precise, personalized doses of drugs to increase efficacy and reduce side effects for patients. A few 3D-printed drugs are already available, but widespread use may still be a long way away. Some researchers say 3D printing has the potential to shorten supply chains for certain drugs, making them more flexible and resilient.
Industryfranchising.com

Global Franchise Supply Chain Management Is Critical for International Success, Part 2

Editor: This is part 2 of an article that appeared the previous issue. In that article you heard from Tom Healey, Vice President of International Supply Chain and Product Development at Dairy Queen on his take on the global supply chain for the second half of 2021. This time, following the introduction from Bill Edwards, we hear from 3 more international supply chain experts.
Businessihsmarkit.com

Shifting supply chains to mitigate acute port congestion: A sustainable solution?

As we all turned the calendar to the year 2021, many shared a sense of optimism about the prospects of a new year. The high efficacy rates and increasing distribution of multiple COVID-19 vaccines were expected to eventually help reopen economies and jump start the sense of a "new normal." But as demand began to recover in a big way, optimism was soon tempered as supply chains faltered publicly through some significant high-profile events: the Suez Canal blockage, U.S. West Coast port congestion, skyrocketing prices for raw materials, and the Yantian port congestion bottlenecking mainland Chinese exports. Some progressive companies have reportedly turned their innovative talents upstream to the supply chain in search of creative navigation amid these logistics challenges.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Execution Systems Experience Explosive Growth

New research from Reuters Events Supply Chain in partnership with Blue Yonder found that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, customer centricity, rising e-commerce complexity and costs, need for direct-to-consumer (D2C) and the risk of financial peril are propelling retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers (LSPs) to digitally transform. “As the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy